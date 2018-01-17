St. George Musical Theater hires new director of development

Overlaid image of Paul Tikalsky (top) and the St. George Opera House, which acts as the permanent home for St. George Musical Theater. Tikalsky was recently hired as the new director of development for St. George Musical Theater, St. George, Utah, dates not specified | Photo of Paul Tikalsky courtesy of St. George Musical Theater, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Musical Theater ‘s successful comeback continues with the recent hiring of Paul Tikalsky as their director of development.

Born in Wisconsin and raised in Michigan, Tikalsky comes to Southern Utah to practice his development expertise with outstanding community theater. According to a press release from St. George Musical Theater, Tikalsky knows and loves theater and will be a valuable asset for the production team as he works to build support and expand resources.

During college Tikalsky studied theater, performed in several productions, created scene and lighting design and stage managed. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a major in youth agency administration and a minor in theater.

More recently, Tikalsky retired from a successful 35-year career with the Boy Scouts of America, where he raised millions of dollars as their director of fund development and marketing for the Utah National Parks Council, Great Salt Lake Council, South Central Idaho Council and North Central Wisconsin Council.

Many generous local patrons will remember his final assignment with the Boy Scouts – he served Southern Utah (from Beaver to Mesquite, Nevada) where he and a multitude of volunteers raised money for and built the $500,000 Marion D. Hanks Scout Camp at Quail Creek.

Tikalsky’s love for Southern Utah and theater and his deep marketing experience, plus his ability to listen to the needs of the community, make him a valuable asset for St. George Musical Theater.

“Paul has the perfect combination of experience and personality to help our organization to achieve the next level in our master plan,” St. George Musical Theater’s Executive Director Bruce R. Bennett said. “We know how fortunate we are to have such a talented person join our family, and we are thrilled.”

Tikalsky’s retirement from the Boy Scouts now gives him time and energy to devote to one of his favorite hobbies and promote memorable community theater that enriches those both on and off the stage. Tikalsky will be searching for volunteers to serve with him to further expand the outreach of St. George Musical Theater. He can be reached through St. George Musical Theater’s website.

