Medical examiner: Human remains on Arizona Strip appear to be ‘ancient’

Mohave County Sheriff's Office truck on Arizona Strip, Arizona, July 7, 2016 | Photo by Michael Durrant, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that human remains found on the Arizona Strip in June are likely hundreds of years old.

The remains were discovered approximately 45 miles south of St. George in Mohave County, Ariz., in the desert near County Road 101 at mile post 22, near Mud Mountain, as reported by St. George News June 2.

Read more: Human remains found near Arizona Strip.

The medical examiner’s investigators were unable to make a positive identification on the remains, but according to information released to the sheriff’s office, the remains “appeared to be ancient in origin,” Susan Callahan, the Mohave County Sheriff’s public information specialist, said Tuesday.

Meredith Archer, investigative supervisor for the medical examiner’s office, said the remains belonged to an American Indian and were estimated to be “anywhere from several hundred to 1,000 years old.”

Archer went on to say that her office is working with other agencies to determine which tribe the remains originated from, and once that determination is made the bones will be released back to the tribe for burial.

In June, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area after a county employee called authorities to report the discovery. They found remains that included the lower half of a human jaw and long bones that were later sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and autopsy.

The investigation into the tribe where the remains originated from is ongoing and no further details were available.

