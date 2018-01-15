Mesquite Gaming donates $1,000 to middle school for ‘Motor Mania Student Art Contest’ winner

L-R: Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming; Gregory Hermosillo, "Motor Mania Student Art Contest" winner and sixth grader at Hughes Middle School; and Natalie Halladay, Hughes Middle School art teacher, pose for a photo at the check presentation, Mesquite, Nevada, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, once again held the “Motor Mania Student Art Contest” during the 10th annual “Mesquite Motor Mania,” which took place Friday through Sunday.

Gregory Hermosillo, a sixth grader at Charles A. Hughes Middle School, took home the grand prize, winning $1,000 for his school and a bowling and pizza party courtesy of Mesquite Gaming.

Anthony Toti, CEO of Mesquite Gaming, was so impressed with all the artwork submitted that Mesquite Gaming will also donate $500 to each of the other participating schools’ art programs.

Additional winners include the following:

Alexis Hill, Joseph L. Bowler Elementary.

Martiza Ceja, Beaver Dam Middle School.

Mason Blazzard, Virgin Valley Elementary School.

