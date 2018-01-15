‘Dixie’s Got Talent’ finale to showcase local talent, raise funds for scholarships

Gracie Nielson presents a vocal performance during the finale of the 2017 "Dixie’s Got Talent," St. George, Utah, circa January 2017 | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The culmination of a tight competition among a variety of Washington County performers, the “Dixie’s Got Talent 2018 Finale,” hosted by the Dixie State University Alumni Association, promises to be an entertaining evening of raising funds for DSU scholarships.

Featuring 20 acts competing for cash prizes, the finale of the eighth annual multiround talent competition is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center on the Dixie State University campus.

“Dixie’s Got Talent is a wonderful event that showcases our amazing local talent,” John Bowler, Dixie State alumni relations director, said. “Equally as exciting, all proceeds go toward needs-based scholarships for Dixie State University students.”

Contestants, whose talents range from vocal and piano performance to poetry recitation and dance, are grouped into youth and adult categories and compete in multiple rounds on the way to the finale.

A winner and runner-up will be selected for each age category based on the scores they receive from the prestigious panel of judges, as well as mobile voting from the audience.

This year’s judges include international performer and YouTube sensation Alex Boyé, Grammy-nominated artist Merrill Osmond, St. George Health & Wellness magazine editor Kristi Osmond, former Miss Utah Krissia Hall, emergency medicine specialist Dr. Nate Holman, Broadway-touring performer Rachel Holman and director of the DSU Campus Store, Aaron Meadows.

The first round of the competition was held in November, followed by callback auditions. From there, 20 finalists were chosen to move ahead to perform before a 1,200-member audience in the finale.

Dixie’s Got Talent was created by the Dixie Scholarship Associates and is produced in cooperation with the Dixie State University Student Alumni Association, Dixie Foundation and Dixie State University. The show sells out regularly and all funds raised at the finale are contributed to needs-based scholarships for Dixie State students who face a variety of hardships and disadvantages.

Tickets to the Dixie’s Got Talent 2018 Finale are $10-$20 and are available online or by calling the Dixie State University Box Office at 435-652-7800. For more information, follow Dixie’s Got Talent on Facebook.

Event details

What: “Dixie’s Got Talent” 2018 finale performance.

When: Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. University Ave., St. George.

Purchase tickets: Tickets range from $10-$20 depending on seat location and can be purchased online or by calling the Dixie State University Box Office at 435-652-7800.

Dixie’s Got Talent: Facebook.

