June 13, 1930 — Jan. 11, 2018

Ruby Louise Thomas, 87, died Jan. 11, 2018, suddenly at her home.

She was born June 13, 1930, in Los Angeles, California, to Walter William Harpst Sr. and Mary Louise Salas. She was the youngest of three children, and she loved being daddy’s little girl. Ruby was raised and went to school in Los Angeles. She graduated from Freemont High School in 1948. At that time, she was baptized and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ruby went on to attend Ricks Collage in Rexburg, Idaho, where she became Female Athlete of the Year. Ruby returned to Southern California where she married Marvin LeRoy Jacobson in 1951, they had three sons and were later divorced.

Ruby continued raising her three boys as a single mother. She enjoyed riding dirt bikes, camping, going to the car races and taking her boys to the beach. Ruby worked as a secretary for Pacific Telephone, Aerojet General, American Savings and Loan and the Lowell Joint School District, and she was also the California State Employees Association Union Chapter 294 president.

Ruby moved her family to Orange County, Calif., and that is where she met Bryan Edward Thomas at a church dance. They were married Sept. 1, 1978, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple, and with this marriage they became a family with six children.

Ruby wanted to move to Southern Utah, so when they both retired they moved to Hurricane, Utah, where they have lived for more than 20 years. She loved living in such a beautiful place, and served in many callings in the church. She really enjoyed serving as a temple worker in the St. George and Los Angeles temples.

Their home was always a welcome place where she loved entertaining and having people over. Ruby loved her many pets, and they were right with her all the time and brought her so much joy to her life. She met many new friends and continued to keep in touch with her old ones, and with her loving husband by her side they laughed and loved together. With many friends, a wonderful family and the most amazing husband and father, her life was complete.

Ruby is survived by her husband Bryan, their six children, Reid Jacobson, Brent (Joyce) Jacobson, Craig (Shelly) Jacobson, Michelle (Peter) Waterstreet, Boyd (Uini) Thomas, Brad (Shawna) Thomas, 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Walter William Harpst II and a great-grandchild, Kynadee Brooke Porter.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m., in the Hurricane 4th Ward LDS Chapel, 658 W. 1500 South, Hurricane, Utah.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

