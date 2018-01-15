‘Chamber Connect’ to feature water conservancy district manager

Composite image | Image of Ronald Thompson courtesy St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As part of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Connect” luncheon, taking place Wednesday at noon, Washington County Water Conservancy District General Manager Ronald Thompson will address the chamber and business community about current water supply and projects.

In his capacity, Thompson oversees all operational and financial activities performed by the district and its employees.

The luncheon will take place at The Falls Event Center, 170 S. Mall Drive. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $15 per person for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is highly recommended and may be handled online at the St. George Chamber of Commerce event registration webpage.

About Ronald Thompson

Prior to joining the Washington County Water Conservancy District in 1983, Thompson served as an attorney for Washington County and in private practice.

He’s a current member of the Utah State Bar and serves in various capacities on the following boards: Utah Water Finance Agency, Colorado River Water Users Association, National Water Resources Association, Utah Water Development Commission, St. George Washington Canal Company and St. George Valley Irrigation Company.

Past board appointments include president of the Utah Water Users Association, president of the Colorado River Water Users Association, second vice president and chairman of the Resolutions Committee for the National Water Resource Association, vice-chairman of the Utah Water Finance Agency and member of the Statewide Association of Prosecutors, Utah Association of Counties, State of Utah Drinking Water and the Utah Association of Special Districts. He was also the former Utah representative for the National Water Resources Endangered Species Task Force.

Thompson received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University and his law degree from the University of Utah.

Event details