News short: Man injured after rolling OHV at Sand Mountain

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was injured and transported to the hospital after rolling an off-highway vehicle Sunday near Sand Hollow State Park.

The man, who is not from Utah, was wearing a helmet when he rolled his OHV on Sand Mountain, said State Park Manager Laura Melling. He was transported via ambulance to the Dixie Regional Medical Center at around 4 p.m., Melling said, adding that his injuries were not life threatening.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks