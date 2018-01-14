Woman injured after falling near Dixie Rock

Written by Spencer Ricks
January 14, 2018
An ambulance prepares to leave the parking lot of Pioneer Park after picking up an injured woman who fell off a cliff near Dixie Rock, Jan. 14, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was injured after taking a fall near Dixie Rock Sunday evening.

A woman who fell at Dixie Rock is loaded onto a Gold Cross ambulance Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

The 50-year-old woman, who was vacationing in St. George with her family, fell while climbing on the rocks near Dixie Rock at Pioneer Park around 5:30 p.m., St. George Fire Capt. Coty Chadburn said.

“I don’t now if she fell from the top of the rock or if she was climbing up and slipped backwards,” Chadburn said. “She was speaking Spanish, so there was a little bit of a language barrier there.”

The woman had a laceration on her head and was alert, conscious and breathing when emergency responders arrived, Chadburn said. A Gold Cross ambulance took the woman to the hospital, where Chadburn said further X-rays and tests would identify the extent of her injuries.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this report.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks

Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU’s student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply