Woman injured after falling near Dixie Rock

An ambulance prepares to leave the parking lot of Pioneer Park after picking up an injured woman who fell off a cliff near Dixie Rock, Jan. 14, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was injured after taking a fall near Dixie Rock Sunday evening.

The 50-year-old woman, who was vacationing in St. George with her family, fell while climbing on the rocks near Dixie Rock at Pioneer Park around 5:30 p.m., St. George Fire Capt. Coty Chadburn said.

“I don’t now if she fell from the top of the rock or if she was climbing up and slipped backwards,” Chadburn said. “She was speaking Spanish, so there was a little bit of a language barrier there.”

The woman had a laceration on her head and was alert, conscious and breathing when emergency responders arrived, Chadburn said. A Gold Cross ambulance took the woman to the hospital, where Chadburn said further X-rays and tests would identify the extent of her injuries.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this report.

