Dixie Forum presents: Traveling through China

ST. GEORGE —For its first installment of the Spring 2018 semester, Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World” will host a Fulbright Scholar as he shares about his yearlong experience of traveling through China.

David Sullivan, an English professor at Cabrillo College in California, will open the semester by presenting “The Many Faces of China: Photos, Poems, and Stories from a Year of Travels.” The lecture is set to take place Jan. 16, from noon to 12:50 p.m., in the Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

David Sullivan

As a scholar in the Fulbright program, Sullivan spent a year teaching and traveling throughout China. He amassed a large number of photographs, wrote a book of poems and is co-translating diverse young Chinese poets for a planned anthology. In his Dixie Forum presentation, Sullivan will share photos, discuss the people he met, describe what he saw and read some of the poems he wrote and co-translated. The presentation will be an interactive talk with time for questions, queries and comments.

Sullivan edits the Porter Gulch Review with his students and has published books of poetry, including “Strong-Armed Angels,” “Every Seed of the Pomegranate, “Bombs Have Not Breakfasted Yet” and “Black Ice.” He won the Mary Ballard Chapbook poetry prize for “Take Wing” and finished a manuscript of poems about China called “Seed Shell Ash.”

Dixie State University’s Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation.

Next week, Dixie Forum will feature professionals from Monsanto in a presentation about the science behind and application of the genetically engineered seed and herbicide the agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation produces. The lecture will take place at noon on Jan. 23 in the Dunford Auditorium.

For more information about the series, contact DSU’s Dixie Forum coordinator John Burns at 435-879-4712 or email or click here.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum lecture by David Sullivan titled “The Many Faces of China: Photos, Poems, and Stories from a Year of Travels.”

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium, located inside the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State University campus.

Details: Free and open to the public.

