Annual faculty show opens at Southern Utah Museum of Art

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University Department of Art and Design faculty will take the spotlight at the art and design faculty exhibition with an opening reception Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Art from all mediums will be incorporated into this dynamic and richly varied exhibition, including ceramics, graphic design, painting, photography and sculpture. The show will include 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional art with a full range of techniques and styles.

Assistant Professor Benjamin Kirkby has recently shifted his work from the digital format to 3-dimensional objects.

“Shifting focus meant learning a lot about something I have always taken for granted as a digital practitioner – electricity,” Kirkby said. “Learning something new and very different has been a slow, painful, yet very rewarding process as I begin to see projects come together.”

The diversity of media, content and palette used by Southern Utah University art and design faculty is part of the uniqueness of the exhibit. With a full and part-time faculty of 21 professional artists, this is a chance for the community to celebrate the talent and achievements of this regionally, nationally and internationally recognized group of artists.

“In Phaedo, Socrates stated that to be a philosopher is to prepare oneself for death, Stuart Robinson, assistant professor of art education, said. “Likewise, through my art, I inspect mortality, confront existential anxieties, and examine ethical ways of living. I focus on indexicality – the residues, marks, prints, or imprints that remain, intentionally or unintentionally, after an event or interaction.”

The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 24, 2018, at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. with extended hours on Thursday until 8 p.m. Admission for the museum is free and open to the public.

Event details

What: Southern Utah University Department of Art & Design Faculty’ s Art & Design Faculty Exhibition.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 through Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Opening reception, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S 300 West, Cedar City.

Details: Free admission, public is invited to attend. For more information, please visit this website.

