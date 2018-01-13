Police: Driver skipping acceleration lane leads to collision on State Street in Hurricane

A minivan rests on its side after a collision on State Street in Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 13, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

HURRICANE — A woman was injured in a crash after police say another driver bypassed the acceleration lane and made a right turn directly in front of her on State Street Saturday evening.

Hurricane Police responded to the crash involving a red Dodge Caravan and a white Mazda passenger car at the intersection of Sand Hollow Road and State Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

At the time of the crash, the woman driving the Dodge minivan was eastbound in the No. 2 lane as the driver of the Mazda was northbound on Sand Hollow Road preparing to turn right.

“The Mazda turned right from Sand Hollow Road to go eastbound, and instead of going into the acceleration lane, they jumped out into the No. 2 lane, which caused the crash,” Hurricane Police Sgt. Yates Wright said.

As the vehicles collided, the minivan was knocked onto its side, temporarily trapping the driver inside.

Responding officers helped her out of the van, and she was driven to the the hospital by family members for evaluation of her injuries.

“Nothing life-threatening,” Wright said of her injuries, adding that the occupants of the Mazda suffered some minor bumps and bruises.

Citation was pending at the time this report was taken.

Traffic was reduced to one lane in either direction of State Street as officers directed motorists around the crash while wreckers removed the damaged vehicles from the roadway.

Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.