Hailey Mayes, age 22, passed away on Jan. 9, 2018. She was born April 24, 1995, in Provo to Jeffrey Brian and Terrah Anderson Mayes.

Hailey was raised in Clearfield, Utah, where she attended grade and high school. She went on to begin college at Weber State University. There she enjoyed being a photographer for their paper, The Signpost, taking photos for their basketball team which can still be seen during their basketball season annually.

She decided to put her college career on hold and move to St. George to be close to her mother and siblings. There she enrolled in the DXATC, Emergency Medical Technician training course, and eventually became certified as an Advanced EMT. She was passionate about this field and the camaraderie and acceptance she found with fellow students, instructors and coworkers.

Hailey worked at Red Rock Canyon School, where she was both a staff member and a medical technician. She loved her coworkers and spending time learning of their many cultures and traditions, as many were from Hawaii – a place that she had hoped to move to one day. Hailey was passionate about her students there and loved them deeply and was always positive and excited to go to work because it was a very fulfilling job.

Hailey loved spending her time hiking on the St. George area trails, exercising at the gym and striving to have a healthy lifestyle. She was also an avid Utah Jazz fan, and treasured the time spent at games with her Dad.

Hailey was an incredible person. Everyone who met her could not help but be an instant friend. When they saw her beautiful smile, that literally lit up a room, they felt her warmth and love. Hailey never judged others and found goodness in everyone. Hailey was very close to her brother and two sisters and particularly loved just hanging out.

There are not enough words to describe just how deeply Hailey will be missed. She touched the lives of everyone.

She is survived by her mother Terrah Anderson of St. George, Utah, and her father Brian Mayes of Layton, Utah; sisters Katelyn Mayes, 26 of Provo, Utah, Kelsie Mayes, 17 of St. George, Utah; brother Tyler Mayes, 15 of St. George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hailey Mayes’s GoFundMe page.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George.

Visitations will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, first on Tuesday, Jan. 16th from 5-7 p.m. and second on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to services.

Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

