Police looking for Murray man with dementia missing for more than 24 hours

Donald "Brent" Hogan went missing from his home in Murray Friday afternoon and has not been seen since, Murray, Utah, photo released Jan. 13, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Murray Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Murray Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who was reported missing and possibly endangered more than 24 hours ago.

Donald “Brent” Hogan, 68, went missing from the Murray area at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

Hogan left his residence, located in the area of 600 West and 6400 South, driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Utah plates – 435WEH, Murray Police Sgt. Kim Rees told St. George News Saturday.

“He hasn’t driven in a couple of years, so his wife has no idea where he would have gone,” she said.

The missing man was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants and left the residence without his cell phone.

“The family is very concerned, and we are just hoping that someone will spot the truck or him and call police,” Rees said.

Description of Evans

Age: 68.

Hair: Short and gray.

Sex: Male.

Eyes: Blue.

Clothing: Gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Car: 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck – Utah plates 435WEH.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Hogan is asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story.

