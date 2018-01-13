LDS Church prepares to announce new leadership

LDS Church apostle Russel M. Nelson speaks during the funeral of church president Thomas S. Monson. Salt Lake City, Utah, January 12, 2018 | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church plans to announce its new leadership on Tuesday, acting in the wake of the death of President Thomas S. Monson.

Read more: Mormon Church President Thomas S. Monson dies at 90

A statement issued Wednesday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says the announcement will be made by President Russell M. Nelson, who is the leader of the faith’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The church’s statement says Nelson will address church members via live broadcast at 9 a.m. from Salt Lake City on satellite feeds and the church’s social media and online channels.

Following the broadcast at 10 a.m., Nelson will host a press conference and answer questions “fielded from pre-selected local, national and international media.”

Monson died Jan. 2 at age 90 after nearly a decade leading the church. Approximately 11,000 people attended his funeral Friday.

Written by ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

