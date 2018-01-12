Dec. 26, 1934 — Jan. 10, 2018

Reed Thompson Ricks, 83, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

He was born Dec. 26, 1934, to Joseph Allen and Idella Thompson Ricks in Logan, Utah. He grew up in Benson, Utah.

Reed married Velma Mae Fisher on Oct. 22, 1954, in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised six children in Murray, Utah, where he had a long career in sales. He served in many church callings, including bishop, Sunday school teacher, ordinance worker in both the Jordan River and St. George LDS temples.

After the death of his wife, he moved to St. George to be closer to his family, where he remained active in his community and church.

Reed is survived by his children: Debra Anderson, Jeffry (Linda), Sherrie (Gregory) Gherkins, Tracie (Craig) Dunn, Ryan (Julie), Mitchell (Heidi); 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma, his siblings: Lorraine, Norman, Max and Farrell; and son-in-law, Randall Anderson.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m., at the Morningside LDS 7th Ward Chapel, 879 S. River Road, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Mountain View Memorial Estate in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

