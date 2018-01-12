Sept. 17, 1957 — Jan. 3, 2018

Larry Warren Hanson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, age 60, passed away Jan. 3, 2018, at Dixie Regional Medical Center following a massive stroke complicated by many health problems.

Larry was born in Murray on Sept. 17, 1957, to Harold Warren “Pete” and Alma Jean Marlin Hanson. They moved to Riverton in 1969 where he lived until he married Gaylene Backer on Jan. 20, 1979, in American Fork.

Larry graduated from Bingham High School in 1976 where he was in the National Honor Society. He also participated in wrestling, Adagio Dance Club, Industrial Arts Club and the Vocational Industrial Club of America.

Larry was a general contractor for many years, founding his own construction company, HRC Construction. He also worked as a building inspector for Washington County and St. George and as a zoning administrator for Sevier County.

He loved building homes, especially for and with his family. They built homes in South Jordan, Draper, Hurricane, Bloomington, Monroe and finally Diamond Valley. This last dream home will be finished by his wife, son, grandsons, son-in-law and brothers.

When he wasn’t working he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and being outdoors.

He will be deeply missed by many who relied on him for his wisdom and knowledge.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, mother and oldest sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Gaylene Backer Hanson; his children: Phillip Warren Hanson (Elisanette) of Washington City and Jennifer Lynn (Matt) Nydegger of Pleasant Grove; his grandchildren who loved him dearly: Tyler Warren Hanson, Alexander Ryan Hanson, Kathryn Nydegger, Matthew Kiril Nydegger (Ki), Luke Warren Nydegger and Elise Nydegger; and siblings: Sandi Quiroz, Paul (Carol) Hanson, Allen (Diane) Hanson, Wendi (Todd) Lark and Michael (Laura) Hanson.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., with an open house from 9:30 to 10:30 that morning at the Diamond Valley LDS Chapel located at 1784 West Diamond Valley Drive.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.