Business leaders unveil big plans for growth, expansion in Southern Utah

A 280-acre parcel of land off Exit 13 and along Washington Parkway is slated to be developed into an experienced-based commerical project called Grapevine Crossing. The project was unveiled at the St. George Area Economic Summit, St. George, Utah, Jan. 11, 2018 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of businessmen and women flocked to the St. George Area Economic Summit Thursday for this year’s What’s Up Down South presentation highlighting companies and projects that demonstrate Washington County’s evolving economy.

Grapevine Crossing

Washington City has been actively working to bring more commercial development into the city for years and considers the area off Interstate 15 Exit 13 and along Washington Parkway to be a prime location to for its “experienced-based project” called Grapevine Crossing, Washington City Councilman Troy Belliston said.

The city currently has roughly 280 acres that are zoned commercial in and around Exit 13.

“There’s a lot of opportunity there,” Belliston said. “What that does is give us a chance to look at retail and commercial development from a blank slate. You hate to see areas where buildings have to be torn down to build new up. We get a step back to say, ‘What do we want in our community?’”

The city is planning a variety of interactive elements for the shops area of Grapevine Crossing, including an amphitheater, dinosaur tracks, a desert tortoise exhibit, multifunction buildings, parks, street vendors, retail shopping and restaurants.

“By co-locating these different elements in this project, it’s kind of a one-stop shop,” Belliston said, adding:

Our project sets the stage for your family’s experiences, and we mean that. That drives the design, that drives the construction (and) that drives the businesses that we pursue.

Desert Color

Plans for a new master-planned community in St. George, which will comprise 10,000 new residences, were also unveiled Thursday by Rhys Weaver, president and COO of Clyde Companies.

The new development, named Desert Color, will be a 3,350-acre master-planned community located on Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration property land, east of Interstate 15 along Southern Parkway,

Desert Color will be among the largest ever master-planned developments in Utah, Weaver said, and will be divided into four main land-use districts: mixed-use commercial, recreation, resort and residential.

“The Desert Color vision is a big one,” Weaver said, “(to include) 10,000 residences with single-family apartments and townhomes, 103-acre commercial district with office space, shopping, recreation, health facilities, schools, cultural activities and a resort facility with crystal lagoons, 1,100 rooms that will be a mixture of hotel, resort and vacation condos, a recreation area with parks, trails and activities that promote a healthy lifestyle, and a golf entertainment experience for golfers of all skill and age levels.”

Read more: Plans unveiled for master-planned community in St. George, comprising 10,000 new residences

CityView Downtown St. George

A redevelopment project proposed for downtown St. George called CityView is underway and is slated to bring a mix of commercial and residential space to the heart of the downtown area, Cameron Gunter, CEO of PEG Development, said.

The project is located on the block between Main Street, St. George Boulevard, 100 West Street and Tabernacle Street.

“We’re so appreciative of St. George city for partnering up with this and some of the things we’re doing, especially the power by placing that underground and cleaning up the area,” Gunter said.

A four-story, 60-room boutique hotel called The Advenire, a Marriott Autograph Collection, will go on the corner of Main Street and St. George Boulevard next to the Bear Paw diner. The hotel will feature a rooftop terrace with spa and full-service gourmet restaurant.

“Autograph is a brand that lets us go to the community and design what we want in a boutique fashion, from the food and beverage to the rooms to the service,” Gunter said, noting:

This is a small property, which Autograph has not done a small property like this, but we’ve been able to convince them that this is the place to do an Autograph.

The outside of the hotel has been designed as a replica of the Snow House – one of the older buildings in the community that was torn down.

Sitting on the west side of the hotel will be a four-story, mixed-use building with 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the bottom and 110 apartment units on the top floor. Parking for the businesses and apartments will be underground.

Set between the buildings will be a public park area that will tie into the Green Gate Village.

