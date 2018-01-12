‘I knew you would come’: President Monson remembered for selfless service

Image courtesy of www.mormonnewsroom.org, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The clear, sweet notes of the organ broke the reverent solemnity that filled the conference center as the choir rose and began to sing.

“Out in the desert they wander, hungry and helpless and cold. Off to the rescue he hastens, bringing them back to the fold.”

Though this favorite Mormon hymn is a reference to the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ, it seems the parallels in former LDS church President Thomas S. Monson’s own life are striking.

“He would go to visit someone in need, feel while he was there an impression to go to another person, and then to another. More than a few times, such a person said, ‘I knew you would come,’” said President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency under President Monson.

Thousands gathered Friday afternoon for funeral proceedings honoring President Monson who served as the prophet and leader of the LDS Church for nearly a decade.

Many remembered his unfailing service to others, especially the sick and lonely.

