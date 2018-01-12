Dr. Plumb is changing the face of dentistry in St. George; passion for patients, latest dental technology

Overlaid image: Dr. William Plumb in the foreground over the exterior of Plumb Dental's facility on the corner of 100 South and Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photos courtesy of Plumb Dental, St. George News

FEATURE — The face of dentistry is changing and Dr. William J. Plumb is leading the charge in the St. George area with a passion for people he cares for as well as an excitement for learning and implementing the latest dental technology.

Plumb began his dental career in Buffalo, New York, as an associate in what he described as a very busy dental practice. In his first three years out of dental school, he said, he did close to 1,000 root canals, 200 dental implants, 3,000 dental extractions, 2,000 sets of dentures and close to 5,000 individual crowns as well as performing other dental procedures.

In just three years, Plumb was able to gain a vast amount of practical experience and efficiency, he said, efficiency and experience that helped to guide and shape his practice today. During those years, he said, he also gained an appreciation for the work he does and the patients he serves.

“The life-changing aspect of dentistry is what really appeals to me,” Plumb said.

Whether it is helping someone feel confident about their smile through cosmetic dentistry such as implants, veneers or even dentures, or helping someone to relieve dental pain through root canals or other procedures, Plumb said, he enjoys changing lives for the better.

It was his own orthodontist – and the compassion that orthodontist exhibited – who inspired Plumb to go into dentistry.

“He was a super cool guy,” Plumb said of his orthodontist, adding that as a young child he struggled with self-esteem. His orthodontist, he said, always took the time to help bolster his confidence.

“He made me feel cool,” Plumb said.

And that is how Plumb strives to treat each of his patients. He wants them to feel cool, he said, he wants them to feel calm and confident in their smile.

On the flip side, Plumb said he doesn’t ever want to be the guy who gives dentistry a bad name.

“Everybody that doesn’t like the dentist has that one experience that traumatized them,” Plumb said. “I don’t want to be that guy, not ever.”

Through a combination of compassionate care and continuing education in the latest and most efficient dental technology, Plumb hopes to be everyone’s favorite dentist.

Plumb Dental offers a variety of sedation techniques including nitrous oxide gas all the way up to full sedation.

“I work with a very talented anesthetist,” Plumb said.

Sedation methods like anesthesia and nitrous oxide are powerful tools to help ease the anxiety of dental procedures for children, patients with special needs as well as adults with apprehension.

Beyond sedation, Plumb has made it is his goal to employ the most up-to-date, efficient and safe dental practices and technology available, he said.

Practices like dental implants that are revolutionizing restoration dentistry and orthodontia as well as new and more effective ways to perform root canals are aspects of his practice that excite him, Plumb said, adding:

We’re trying to find ways that we can treat more efficiently, that we can do the job more effectively and we can do it painlessly because we want patients to have those good experiences. I care about people, dentistry is important to me and I take all this stuff really personally.

Story continues below photos.

About Plumb Dental

Plumb Dental was established in 2009. Plumb bought the practice from Dr. Staples who was retiring.

The practice currently has two dentists – Plumb and Dr. Paul Harmer – as well as a talented team of hygienists, assistants and office staff.

Plumb Dental provides a wide array of dental services including general dentistry, dental hygiene, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, same-day crowns, sedation dentistry and more.

Operating hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with alternating Mondays and Fridays open/closed, and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The office is accepting new patients. To learn more or to make an appointment call the office at telephone 435-673-9606.

Resources

Plumb Dental | Address: 427 W. 100 South | Telephone: 435-673-9606 | Website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.