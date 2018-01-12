Oct. 12, 1925 — Jan. 6, 2018

Elsie Marie Bennett Christensen died Jan. 6, 2018, in St. George, Utah. She was born Oct. 12, 1925, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Verner Alfred and Mildred Ethlyn Lytle Bennett. Elsie married Ivan William Christensen March 21, 1942, in Fallon, Nevada. Ivan died Nov. 30, 2005, in St. George.

Ivan and Elsie had six wonderful children: David William (Lynn) Christensen, Ukiah, California; Kenneth Raymond (Valerie) Christensen, West Jordan, Utah; Sheila Ann (Jerry) McCall, St. George; Chris Jay (Marjie) Christensen, Reno, Nevada; Linda Sue (John) Fosse, Tucson, Arizona; Lorrie Lee (Scott) Burton, Woodbury, Michigan; 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

All Elsie wanted in life was to get married to a good man and have a family. You can tell from the number of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that Elsie enjoyed the past 92 years, almost all of the time.

Elsie and Ivan were married for 63 years. They went on two church missions; the first was to the Utah Salt Lake City Mission, serving in St. George for 18 months from 1977-78, they then served in the Coventry England Mission for 18 months from 1984-85.

“I want to say thank you to all my wonderful children and grandchildren, who took such good care of their Father and Mother when they needed help in our old age. To all my dear loved ones, we will be waiting for you.” Elsie

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah.

Friends may call Friday prior to services from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Burial will follow in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.