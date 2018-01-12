Police ask for public’s help identifying man wanted for questioning in fraud case

Man shown on surveillance footage is wanted for questioning by police, St. George, Utah, image released Jan. 11, 2018 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are requesting the public’s help Friday in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a fraud investigation by the St. George Police Department.

Police are looking for the man shown in the surveillance footage captured inside of a retail store in the St. George area, police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said Friday.

The investigation involves the use of a credit card at one of the retail stores in the area, Trombley said, and the man is wanted for questioning by detectives.

“We can only release very limited information at this time because of the ongoing investigation,” she said.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may recognize the man in the surveillance footage or may have information about the crime is asked to call Detective Josh Wilson at the St. George Police Department, telephone 435-627-4317.

