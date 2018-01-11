Failure to yield, illegally parked car lead to crash

ST. GEORGE — A woman received minor injuries after failing to yield while pulling out of a parking lot along 1990 E. Street Thursday afternoon.

The woman was leaving the parking lot of the Bubble Bath Car Wash and Dog Wash in a Chevrolet Cavalier when she pulled directly in front of a Mercury Mountaineer traveling south on the road shortly after 2 p.m., St. George Police Officer David McDaniel said.

“Based on too much cars being parked on the roadway and one parked illegally right at the entrance, she couldn’t see out into the road very well,” McDaniel said.

The Mountaineer smashed into the Cavalier, which made the Cavalier spin halfway in the road, McDaniel said.

The driver of the Cavalier hit her head on the car window and was stuck in her vehicle for a few minutes before climbing out, he said.

She had minor injuries, but refused to be transported to the hospital, McDaniel said.

No air bags deployed, he added.

The driver of the Cavalier received a citation for failure to yield while entering or crossing a roadway, and the illegally parked Ford Ranger received a parking citation for contributing to the crash, McDaniel said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Michael Egbert contributed to this report.

