Plans unveiled for master-planned community in St. George, comprising 10,000 new residences

ST. GEORGE — Plans for a new master-planned community in St. George, which will comprise 10,000 new residences, were unveiled Thursday at the St. George Area Economic Development Summit.
“Today, I’m here to formally introduce a unique and ambitious project underway in St. George,” Rhys Weaver, president and COO of Clyde Companies, told the 900 summit attendees. “It’s a master-planned community called Desert Color.”
The new development will be a 3,350-acre community located on Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration property – east of Interstate 15 along Southern Parkway.
Desert Color will be among the largest ever master-planned developments in Utah, Weaver said, and will be divided into four main land-use districts: mixed-use commercial district, recreation, resort and residential.
As part of the plan, Desert Color will feature nearly 210 acres of developed parks and trails circulated throughout the community. Trail systems, parks and nature preserves will provide opportunities for residents, visitors and activity seekers to feel a deeper connection to the community and the land.
“The Desert Color vision is a big one,” Weaver said, “(to include) 10,000 residences with single-family apartments and townhomes, 103-acre commercial district with office space, shopping, recreation, health facilities, schools, cultural activities and a resort facility with crystal lagoons, 1,100 rooms that will be a mixture of hotel, resort and vacation condos, a recreation area with parks, trails and activities that promote a healthy lifestyle, and a golf entertainment experience for golfers of all skill and age levels.”
For the last 18 months, the Desert Color master development team – consisting of Clyde Companies, Blue Diamond Capital and Merrill Trust Group – has worked with SITLA, St. George City and Washington County to make Desert Color a reality.
“At present, we have made significant strides,” Weaver said. “If you drive out there, you’ll see the earth is moving in a variety of directions.”
Property has already been purchased by some of the development’s initial tenants, Weaver said, including Paparazzi Accessories, which is building a new corporate headquarters and warehouse on a 13.5-acre lot.
The Desert Color property is located within St. George city limits and is generally described and bound by the Sun River development to the west; the Arizona border to the south; the Fort Pierce Industrial Park to the north; and the Desert Canyon development to the east.
The total developable acreage for the parcel is approximately 6,800 acres, making the parcel by far the largest development parcel in Washington County, according to the Trust Lands Administration.
“We are proud to create a new, innovative community that will enrich the St. George area and the state of Utah,” Weaver said. “Desert Color is a decades long project, and we know it will succeed with the insight and guidance of our community partners.”
Comments
Perfect…just what St George needs, more people, water consuming places, tourists and over priced real estate. When will people realize St George cannot sustain this type of development? There is not enough industry and well paying jobs to allow the younger generations to thrive and put down roots. All of the Californians & retirees come into town with money but do not participate in the workforce or create jobs, they just make everything more expensive! Soon St George will be nothing but retirees and tourists, everybody else will be run out of town, it’s already begun. St George is becoming less desirable and livable each day, it’s turning into California (which most of us despise) without the beach, good weather & entertainment.
Now I can see why the Lake Powell project is such a high priority among the feather merchants, land pimps, and water nymphs. This comes as a bitter reminder that venturous developers think the Southern Corridor is part of Minnesota. Are we trying to mimic the growth of Las Vegas? Then we better allow slot machines.
You want more industry, and better paying jobs in St. George? What are you doing to make that happen?
Uhhh… very nice, but I see two new lakes on those pretty drawings. Where is all that water going to come from? I thought as a community we are suppose to be concerned about conserving water? With the issue of the expensive Lake Powell pipeline still being debated, it doesn’t seem wise to be filling up new recreational lakes with existing or anticipated water. Utah does not have unlimited use of Lake Powell water. Use of Lake Powells water is allocated by a multi-western state agency. If the expensive LPP is built, can we be sure we will be allocated enough water to keep it
Full?
Well, if “St George is becoming less desirable and livable each day” we probably won’t have to worry about a lot of people moving here.
Just more STUPID!
So you think traffic, over crowded schools and crime is bad now…
The only Desert Color that will be here is the color of Smog…..and the color of green as to the money made by the greed factory…….you asked for it southern Utah….Welcome to Hell….this place is becoming a total mess more eachday….so we add 20,000 more cars and trucks to the local roadways and highways? It’s congested as it is now….fun times coming very soon
GREED. Why must we develop any land available? Look at the Ledges. Soon everyone can drive up and down highway 18 and see nothing but “short term rentals” all the way into St. George. Turtles? What turtles? Water? And when will there be a stop light installed at Winchester Hills? GREEDY. Land pimps, that’s good.
I’d say an interchange is a much better alternative to a stoplight on a highway… which is what they’ve got!
cha ching $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$. Welcome to little las vegas.
This place is already like a giant nursing home. The only jobs created when these old out of towns seniors roll in here to settle are low paying dumpy service jobs, and ofc medical jobs. Someones gotta take care of them.
Let’s think logically here… If people are going to move to St. George, then they are going to do it whether this development gets under way, or the next one, or the one after that. Just because there is a building lot available doesn’t mean someone is going to uproot their family and move here just to fill it. The truth is: people ARE moving here!!!! Developers are recognizing that and are just getting in front of it!
How many of you moved to Southern Utah within the last 40 years? I’ll bet the few locals that were here in the 60s and 70s were dreading having you move here too! But we make it work.
How many of you live in a house that was built within the last 40 years? Your land was once developed too! I guess you are part of the ‘problem’!
People are just too fearful of change and growth! It’s coming. Whether you like it or not.