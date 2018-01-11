Valuable life-balancing skills offered at ‘A Night with the Murphy’s’ event

L-R: Dale Murphy, Nancy Murphy and Jake Murphy appear in photos from a promotional flyer for the "A Night with the Murphy's" event, locations and dates not specified | Photos courtesy of Mike Gargano, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Balance is an important concept for any busy person’s life. For young athletes who want to succeed in their athletic endeavors while finding success in other areas of their lives, like school, or for parents trying to juggle their children’s activities with family time while striving to succeed in careers and as parents, balance is often tricky to find.

Former Major League Baseball player Dale Murphy, his wife Nancy Murphy, author of four books and mother of eight children, and their son Jake Murphy, a former professional football player, understand all too well the need to find balance between their professional endeavors and other parts of their lives in order to be successful.

Nets on Fire basketball club with the help of Southwest Baseball Academy is hosting “A Night with the Murphy’s” Jan. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Amira Resort and Spa.

The exciting seminar will feature 15-30 minute talks from each of the Murphys that will focus on how to find balance in a busy life. A question-and-answer session will follow the talks.

In today’s world it is easy to become overwhelmed, said Southwest Baseball Academy founder Mike Gargano. Parents want to help their kids stay active and children enjoy extracurricular activities but it is still necessary to balance those activities, he said.

Though the event is geared toward athletes and their parents, it will be beneficial to anyone and is open to all, Gargano said.

The event is free to attend but advance registration is necessary as seating is limited. To RSVP to the event call 435-628-1370.

Event details

What: “A Night with the Murphy’s.”

When: Monday, Jan. 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Amira Resort and Spa, 1999 W. Canyon View Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free; advance registration is required as seating is limited.

RSVP: Call 435-628-1370.

