‘Mesquite Music Fest’ set to rock CasaBlanca Resort with 3 days of music from the vintage days of Vegas

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, in partnership with the Mesquite Resort Association, will rock Mesquite Feb. 5-7 with sounds from the vintage days of Las Vegas with three outstanding stage shows during the “2018 Mesquite Music Fest.”

The event features Bobby Brooks Wilson, America’s Diamond and Flower Power Time Machine. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now.

“Whether you lived through it or you just love the sounds of the incredible music, Mesquite Music Fest will take attendees back in time to some of the greatest eras in music,” said Krissy Ayon, director of entertainment for Mesquite Gaming. “Couple that with the wonderful amenities the CasaBlanca resort has to offer – from our luxurious spa to the award-winning Katherine’s Steakhouse, and you have the perfect setting for a relaxing yet fun-filled getaway.”

Bobby Brooks Wilson kicks off the 2018 Mesquite Music Fest Feb. 5 with his “Tribute to the Motown Years,” a special tribute to his father and legendary soul rhythm and blues artist, Jackie Wilson. The show continues that style of soul music that began in 1959 with a full live band and Wilson leading the way.

The music will continue Feb. 6 with America’s Diamond, a tribute to Neil Diamond starring Jay White. Clients and critics agree that White’s is the most convincing tribute worldwide, a press release for the event said. With more than 25 years, 9,000 shows, five countries and one movie appearance with Neil Diamond himself, White will get audiences singing and dancing in their seats.

On Feb. 7, Flower Power Time Machine will take you back to the grooviest decade with a full live production of 35 songs from the 60s. This top-notch production features songs from The Beatles, the Airplane, Janis Joplin, Three Dog Night, Steppenwolf and even a little acoustic with songs from Simon & Garfunkel and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $25 for advanced general admission. Advanced VIP tickets are also available for just $30. A general admission super package is available for $69 if purchased before Feb. 5 and includes tickets for all three shows. A VIP super package, which includes one VIP reserved table seat for all three shows, is available for $84.

Tickets and super packages are available for purchase by calling 800-585-3737, online or at the CasaBlanca Front Desk, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada. Must be age 21 and over for all performances.

