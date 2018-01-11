TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 12-14
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Reception for January Featured Artist Shirley Smith | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Ugly Sheep Gallery Show | Admission: Free; donations accepted | Location: The DiFiore Center for the Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | January Featured Artist Shirley Smith | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Utah Farm Conference | Admission: $95-$200 | Location: Various Cedar City locations, see link.
Entertainment
- All weekend, all day | Mesquite Motor Mania | Admission: Free | Location: Various Mesquite, Nevada, locations.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Harvey” | Admission: $45-$50 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Big Five-Oh” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Lawn Mower Races and Live Music | Admission: Free | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 401 Old Highway 91, Beaver Dam, Arizona.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | “Harvey” | Admission: $45-$50 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Honor Band Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Serpentine Fire | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Parowan Birthday Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Various Parowan locations, see link.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Desert Duck Derby | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | PAWS Adoption Event | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | $Billz$ 4 Bill | Admission: Donation | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Safety Orange | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Whiskey Tooth Revival | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 4-8 p.m. | Chris Heers | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 1-9 p.m. | St. George Half Marathon Expo | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. | Nature Sketch Hike | Admission: Free; advance reservation required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Saturday-Monday, all day | Festival Del Sol | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | St. George Half Marathon, 5K, Kids Run | Admission: Varies by race | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
