Man injured after motorcycle collides with car

Written by Spencer Ricks
January 10, 2018
A man is transported to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of River Road and 2450 S. Street, Jan. 10, 2018, St. George, Utah | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News
A damaged motorcycle after a collision at the intersection of River Road and 2450 S. Street, Jan. 10, 2018, St. George, Utah | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was injured after slamming into the side of a car at the intersection of River Road and 2450 S. Street shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A white Kia Sorento was southbound on River Road and turning left onto 2450 S. Street when the motorcycle, which was northbound, collided with the rear passenger-side door of the car, St. George Police Officer Jeremy Needles said.

Needles said the driver of the Sorento told him she did not see the motorcycle when she turned.

“He was knocked off his bike and then transported to the hospital conscious, breathing and talking to us,” Needles said.

A police officer talks with the driver of a Kia Sorento that was involved in a crash with a motorcycle at the intersection of River Road and 2450 S. Street, Jan. 10, 2018, St. George, Utah | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

An ambulance took the injured man to the Dixie Regional Medical Center. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known, Needles said.

The intersection was partly blocked by officials until a tow truck arrived to take the man’s damaged motorcycle out of the road.

No citations were issued for the driver or the motorcyclist.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

