Cedar, Dixie girls earn decisive region basketball wins

Japrix Weaver of Cedar is fouled by Snow Canyon's Tylei Jensen, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 9, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar High Lady Reds used a balanced offensive attack to defeat visiting Snow Canyon 58-40 in Region 9 girls basketball action Tuesday night.

Cedar jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter and led by 10 at halftime, 28-18.

With just over a minute to play in the third quarter, Cedar senior Carley Davis made both free throws of a one-and-one situation, having been fouled away from the ball right after teammate Dream Weaver had swished a 3-pointer. The rare 5-point play put Cedar up by more than 20 for the first time in the game, and the Lady Reds weren’t seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen said he was pleased with his team’s balanced scoring.

“We had four girls in double figures,” he said. “That’s who we are. If we play together as a team, we can go up against anyone.”

Nielsen noted the reserve players continued to run the same offense late in the game.

“It did get a little sloppy at the end, but we expect all 15 players to be able to run the same plays,” he said.

Snow Canyon head coach Ryan Rarick said his players had difficulty keeping up with Cedar’s fast-paced transition game, especially in the first quarter.

“They are a very disciplined team, and we’re still developing,” he said. “We have a tendency to rush ourselves.”

Rarick said he hopes his athletes will develop the level of confidence shown by Cedar’s players as they assumed control of the game.

“We’re looking for ways to impose our will on other teams,” he said.

Dream Weaver led Cedar with 13 points, while her sophomore sister, Japrix Weaver, added 11. Davis and freshman guard Logann Laws each contributed 10 points.

Snow Canyon was led by Haylee Bradley’s 10 points, while Tylei Jensen and Allie Parr each added 8.

Cedar, which improved to 3-0 in Region 9 play with the win, has a bye on Thursday and will next play at Pine View on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Snow Canyon, which fell to 1-2 in region play with the loss to Cedar, next plays at home against Canyon View on Thursday.

Dixie 52, Canyon View 29

In other Region 9 action in Cedar City Tuesday night, the Dixie Lady Flyers broke open a close game in the third quarter and coasted to a 52-29 win over the Lady Falcons at Canyon View.

The score was tied 19-19 at the half, but Dixie went on a 16-3 run in the third quarter to put the game away.

“We played a good first half, but we need to find a way to close out our games,” said Canyon View head coach Jaycee Slack-Barnhurst. “Right now, I think our team is content, and content is the last place we need to be.”

Dixie head coach Ryan Forsey called Canyon View “a dangerous and balanced team, and are tough to play against on their home court.”

“I’m proud of our girls for rising to the challenge,” Forsey said. “Joslyn Bundy and Sina Schwalger continue to lead our team in scoring, and they step up big in big moments. Our defense was solid tonight, led by some solid rebounding in the second half.”

Bundy led all scorers with 19 points, while fellow sophomore Schwalger added 11. Breezie Fakatoumafi led the Lady Flyers with nine rebounds. Canyon View’s top scorer was Jordan Nielson with 8.

Dixie, which improved to 1-1 in Region 9 play with the win, next plays at home Thursday against Hurricane. Canyon View, which fell to 1-2 in region play, next plays at Snow Canyon Thursday.

