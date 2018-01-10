Failure to yield crash blocks River Road

Written by Ric Wayman
January 10, 2018
A two-car crash on River Road Wednesday damaged two cars and slowed traffic for about 30 minutes. St. George, Utah, Jan. 10, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck and a passenger car collided at the busy intersection of 700 South and River Road Wednesday, slowing traffic for about 30 minutes.

A pickup truck in a parking lot after a crash on River Road Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2018, St. George, Utah | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

St. George Police Officer Joe Watson said the pickup driver failed to yield to the passenger car just before 2 p.m. and struck the car at a slight angle, causing major damage to the car and moderate damage to the truck.

“The pickup truck was eastbound, making a left-hand turn and failed to yield to the other car heading westbound,” Watson said.

No injuries were reported in the crash and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver of the pickup truck received a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

Units from the St. George Police and Fire departments, along with Gold Cross Ambulance, responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Spencer Ricks contributed to this report.

