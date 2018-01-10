Southern Utah man arrested after allegedly ‘terrorizing’ neighbor

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 51-year-old Hurricane man is facing criminal mischief and trespass charges following an alleged months-long disagreement with his neighbor.

At 8:21 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a complaint from a resident at Zions Gate RV Resort located at 150 N. 3700 West, according to a probable cause statement filed by Hurricane City Police in support of the arrest.

The woman reported that a man, identified as Andrew Michael Rowe, “had been terrorizing her all day,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement, adding:

I was informed Andrew had come and was beating on the door attempting to come inside.

The woman provided police with a video in which loud banging as well as Rowe’s voice could allegedly be heard, the report states. During the incident, Rowe reportedly caused $500 in damages to the door of the trailer, which he had been formally trespassed from in September of last year.

During an interview with police, Rowe said he “has been having problems with the neighbor for the last few months,” the officer wrote in the statement, but did not specify what the problems were.

Rowe reportedly told one officer he had been to the woman’s trailer during the day while telling another officer he had not been to the trailer, the report states. However, a witness told police she had observed Rowe walk over to the trailer and start knocking on the door with his cane.

Rowe was subsequently arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Rowe of class A misdemeanor criminal mischief – damage, deface or destroy property, along with class B misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Rowe appeared before Judge Jeffrey Wilcox in 5th District Court via video conference Tuesday for his initial court appearance.

He was found indigent by the court and will be represented by court-appointed attorney Larry Meyers. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to make his next court appearance Jan. 16.

According to Utah court documents, since 1997, Rowe has been arrested on charges of assault against a police officer, child neglect, assault, disorderly conduct, protective order violation and drug distribution, among other charges.

Rowe was arrested in October of last year for felony aggravated assault after allegedly getting in a fight with a woman and pulling two knives on her while threatening to kill her just before biting her finger until it bled, according to court documents.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.