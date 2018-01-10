Brian Head honors outgoing Mayor ‘Dutch’ Deutschlander with retirement party

Audience members give a standing ovation to outgoing Brian Head Mayor H.C. "Dutch" Deutschlander (seated), Brian Head, Utah, Jan. 8, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

BRIAN HEAD — Dozens of citizens, town employees, family members and friends gathered at the Brian Head Public Safety building Monday afternoon to honor outgoing Mayor H.C. “Dutch” Deutschlander for his 40 years of service to the town.

Previous to November’s municipal elections, Deutschlander, 87, had served as mayor since 2000, after being a member of the Town Council since 1977. A Brian Head fixture since the earliest days of the ski resort town, Deutschlander has seen the area undergo many changes and challenges over the past four decades since its incorporation in 1975.

Deutschlander told the audience he first came to Brian Head in 1975 after a career in the U.S. Marines.

“In 1975-76 I skied up here 49 days,” he said of his first winter at Brian Head.

“I don’t think I’ve skied 49 days since,” he said as the crowd laughed.

Deutschlander went on to thank all those who have helped the town over the years, including during last summer’s devastating wildfire that started at Brian Head.

“Thank you for all the efforts you’ve put in to the town of Brian Head,” he said to those in attendance Monday, thanking several of them personally.

“It’s been a wonderful 40-plus years,” he added. “I hope to see you around town.”

Deutschlander’s contributions to the town are almost too numerous to list, but the walls of the room were lined with news clippings that highlighted many of Brian Head’s milestones over the past four decades.

“If I were to list his accomplishments, we’d be here all day,” Town Manager Bret Howser said as he introduced the luncheon’s guest speakers.

Steve Lutz, who was the Brian Head’s public safety director from 1976-1988, related a few stories from the early days of Brian Head, when Dutch was known as “the Colonel.”

“I’ll tell you one thing about Dutch … from the first day that I met him, he cared about the community,” Lutz said. “He still cares about it. And it didn’t matter how dirty the job was, how hard it was, Dutch was there.”

Judy Gubler, who was Brian Head’s town manager from 1986-1998, said she learned a lot from Deutschlander.

“I used his example for many years,” she said. “If we have a town father, it’s Dutch. He was the face of Brian Head for 40 years.”

Gubler added she didn’t want to make her remarks seem as though they were being given at a funeral.

“It’s different from a eulogy (in that) if I make a mistake, he’ll correct me,” Gubler joked.

Gubler also joked that one of the main things Deutschlander can look forward to in his retirement – in addition to staying in his pajamas all day – is that when someone calls with a leaky water pipe or some other issue, he’ll be able to say “It’s not my problem. Call Mayor Calloway.”

Clayton Calloway, a former Town Council member who defeated Deutschlander in November’s mayoral election by a 27-18 vote, has now officially taken over as Brian Head’s mayor.

State Sen. Evan Vickers also spoke, commending Deutschlander for his dedication and persistence.

“You know, people come and go,” Vickers said. “City council members come and go, state senators come and go, city managers come and go, but Dutch has always been here.”

“It’s been a pleasure to work with him,” Vickers added.

After the guest speakers’ remarks, town officials, both past and present, surrounded Deutschlander to give him a framed proclamation. Firefighters also presented Deutschlander with a special plaque. Paul Roelandt, superintendent of Cedar Breaks National Monument, gave him a blue Cedar Breaks jacket. Many of those in attendance also signed their names and wrote messages of support on a large “Dutch” sign near the entrance.

