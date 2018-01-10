Gladys Mary Buxton

Aug. 26, 1953 — Jan. 5, 2018

Our mother, grandmother and friend, Gladys was born to John and Marie Greene on Aug. 26, 1953, in Maine. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 5, 2018, in St. George.

Gladys left us to return home to God, as well as Dale, the love of her life to whom she was married for 36 years, and her daughter, Wendy.

She was a light and a joy to anyone who entered her life. She was the one person who taught so many of us that love and family was not just blood. She welcomed anyone into her home and anyone who needed a friend or a helping hand into her life. She had a love for traveling and quilting and a huge love for anything on stage in a theater.

There was not a time that she would miss a night out with the girls or going out just to read for a while, taking quilting trips or playing bingo for hours in Mesquite, Nevada. Her dear friend Jackie Diemer was and is a huge part of the happiness Gladys had up to her last day.

Gladys had a love of many things and for many people. She was always very proud to talk about her son, Tyler, and her granddaughter, Hailey. She loved spending time with family and friends from Salt Lake City to St. George, and she would often talk about family and memories she had as a child in Canada. She will be dearly missed by so many, but will be kept alive by the legacy she leaves behind.

Gladys is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husband, Dale; and daughter, Wendy. She is survived by her son, Tyler; granddaughter, Hailey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and adopted family.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held in St. George on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary located at 288 W. St George Blvd.

A viewing will be held in Murray, Utah, on Friday, Jan. 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary located at 4760 S. State St.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S. Vine St.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.