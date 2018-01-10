Deloris Matheson

Written by Obituaries
January 10, 2018

April 19, 1961 — Jan. 7, 2018

Deloris Matheson, 56, passed away Jan. 7, 2018, in St. George.

She was born April 19, 1961, to Vanna Paice Farr and Cleon J. Matheson in Cedar City.

Deloris was an avid reader. She was very creative and loved to color to calm her nerves.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey David Drake, Cedar City; brothers: Brent Matheson, Washington City, Roger (Marcy) Matheson, Henderson, Nevada; and sister, Jean (Larry) Reber, Mesquite, Nevada.

Funeral services

  • Graveside services will be held Friday, Jan. 12, at 12:30 p.m. at the St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • A visitation will be held, prior to services, from 11 a.m. to noon at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.   

