Call for artists: Cedar City Art seeks pieces for gallery spaces in library, city hall

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Art, managed by the Cedar City Library in the Park, is currently accepting applications from artists interested in having their work displayed in one of four available gallery spaces: one in the library and three in the Cedar City Hall building.

Cedar City Art showcases art exhibitions within various city-owned buildings, visually enhancing the community’s public spaces with art. Gallery spaces will not sell artwork; however, artists can list contact information for interested buyers. Gallery spaces will not take a commission from any sales.

Depending on the gallery space, artists can expect to have their work displayed from one to three months. All artwork must be original, and proposals will be accepted from single artists, groups of artists or organizations. There is no fee to apply.

For more information, contact Lauren McAfee at the Cedar City Library in the Park via laurenz@cedarcity.org or by phone at 435-865-4547.

Cedar City Library in the Park

Location: 303 N. 100 East., Cedar City.

Gallery space: The gallery space available is located in the main area of the library and is approximately 64 feet long.

Availability: This gallery space is currently open for exhibits between June 2018 and October 2018, as well as between February 2019 and December 2019. Length of exhibits is negotiable but usually spans one to two months.

Hours: The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sundays and holidays.

Cedar City Hall

Location: 10 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Gallery spaces: Cedar City Hall contains three gallery spaces – Cedar City Council Chambers (approximately 45 feet long), North Hall (approximately 33 feet long) and South Hall (approximately 20 feet long).

Availability: All galleries are currently available for exhibits between March 2018 and December 2019. Exhibits are typically on display for three consecutive months.

Hours: The City Hall building is open Mondy through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during certain city-related meetings.

