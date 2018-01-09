State Route 148 closed for the winter season

Photo courtesy Cedar Breaks National Monument, St. George News

IRON COUNTY — State Route 148, the scenic road through Cedar Breaks National Monument connecting Utah Highways 14 and 143, has closed for the winter.

Snow and ice has accumulated on the road to the point where it has become unsafe to allow vehicle traffic. Although SR-148 is closed, visitors can still easily access the park via state Route 143 and the town of Brian Head.

State Route 143, connecting Parowan to Panguitch, will remain open throughout the winter but the public should be aware this route will temporarily close during and immediately after heavy snowstorms and periods of blowing snow. For up-to-date road conditions, Visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s webpage or get 24-hour automated information by dialing 511 in state, or by dialing toll-free 866-511-8824 out of state.

As the snow continues to build, Cedar Breaks will begin offering numerous activities for winter recreation.

SR-148 will be transformed into a marked and groomed snowmobile route and the rest of the park will be transformed into a winter playground for those on snowshoes and skis.

Ranger-guided snowshoe hikes with snowshoes provided will also be offered to the public every other Saturday beginning Jan. 20 into March, weather permitting. This walk gives visitors a chance to practice snowshoeing and learn from a ranger how park wildlife adapts to high-elevation winters. Information on how to reserve your spot on a guided hike is available on Cedar Break’s event calendar.

Snowmobilers should be aware that while within park boundaries, snowmobiles are permitted only on the groomed path along SR-148 and along the eastern shoulders of SR-143. This trail protects park resources such as plants and wildlife, and to ensures a safe and enjoyable recreational experience for all visitors.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews