Register now: 2018 St. George Area Economic Summit

ST. GEORGE — The 22nd annual “St. George Area Economic Summit” is Thursday at the Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr., where speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities will be presented beginning at 7 a.m.

Keynote speakers include Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Intermountain Healthcare CEO Dr. Marc Harrison.

This year’s “What’s Up Down South” session will highlight companies, programs and projects that demonstrate the evolving economy. The presentation will begin with an update by Department of Workforce Services Economist Lecia Langston.

New breakout sessions at the 2018 summit will be:

“The Evolving Trends of an Entrepreneur” panel by the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce

“Innovative Business Opportunities with Internet of Things and Big Data” by Diana Phillips of Microsoft

“Southern Utah’s Tech Pipeline” by Dixie State University Dean of Math and Computer Science Eric Pedersen

“The Future of Zion National Park” panel discussion featuring Director of the Zion Forever Project Mark Preiss; President & CEO of Cliffrose Lodge Breck Dockstader; Washington County Tourism Department Roxie Sherwin; Utah Department of Transportation Commissioner Naghi Zeenati; and Superintendent of Zion National Park Jeff Bradybaugh.

Breakout sessions back by popular demand include: “Commercial and Residential Real Estate Previews” and the “Soltis Financial Forecast.”

Registration is taking place until Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the economic summit’s website.

Event details

What: The 22nd annual St. George Area Economic Summit

When: Thursday, Jan. 11, starting at 7 a.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr., St. George

Details: Registration will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Registeration. For more information, click here.

