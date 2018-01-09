On the EDge: RIP, GOP

OPINION — RIP, GOP. It was an interesting run, but now it is over.
Your roots were an odd mix of social viability to big-business cheerleading, establishing the Republican Party in 1854. As such, you truly were the party of Abraham Lincoln basing your tenets on standing against slavery and encouraging an all-embracing rectitude rather than the exclusionary self-righteousness of today.
But, 163 years down the road, you have lost your moral compass, your economic integrity, your heart, your soul.
The unraveling of the Republican Party began during the Reagan Era, when conservatism took a turn for the worse. Oh, there were loose wheels previously. Barry Goldwater and his libertarian flavor of conservatism comes to mind. But even Richard Nixon, his felonious activity aside, was a true, red-blooded Republican.
The neo-conservative movement, today called the Alt Right, can be traced to the Ronald Reagan era.
He looked presidential, he acted presidential, he sounded presidential, but that can be traced to his B-movie Hollywood training. As far as his acumen and ability at free thought, well, his former simian co-star Bonzo could deliver a better ad-lib.
But, Reagan knew how to stick to the script and his handlers crafted a shiny façade that secured his image as The Great Communicator.
There was more of the same with Dubya, who had more hands up his backside moving his lips than Kermit the Frog. His credibility was fractured by the presence of Vice President Dick Cheney and Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove, who really called the shots for the dimwitted leader who always seemed like he’d rather be taking in a Three Stooges film festival than running the country. Despite this, I’d rather have him in office than what we are saddled with today.
The fatal blow to the traditions and ideology of the Republican Party came when the GOP decided it needed to be more female friendly and pushed Sen. John McCain into picking Sarah Palin, the ne’er do well governor of Alaska, as his running mate. Suddenly, there was a living, breathing politician who believed in the burgeoning neo-conservatism of the drifting right wing instead of simply mining it for campaign donations and votes.
Before we knew it, the party rallied behind Palin, Joe the Plumber and Newt Gingrich, who redeemed himself after some foul sexual scandals. The party rushed to embrace Jesus, white nationalism and the demands of the investor rather than the men and women who fueled the economic machine.
In Utah, we saw that manifested when lifelong Republican loyalist Sen. Bob Bennett was ingloriously sacked in favor of Mike Lee, an ultra-rightist who would make John Birch blush. Rep. Mia Love was swept into office on that wave. Jason Chaffetz, who caddied for former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. during his campaign, then tenure, also emerged and was elected to the House of Representatives. The feeling here is that he is waiting in the wings quietly before taking on Mitt Romney to take over the seat that will be vacated when Sen. Orrin Hatch calls it a career.
Hatch wisely decided to go out of his own volition, rather than be KO’d in the late rounds by some upstart. You see, according to the new rule, Hatch is a RINO – Republican in Name Only – whose history of bipartisan negotiation didn’t sit too well with the disgruntled neo-conservatives. Of course, at the end of his run, Hatch was ticking off everybody from the left and the right and will leave office ingloriously after his hometown paper, The Salt Lake Tribune, wrote a scathing editorial demanding that he step down.
For what it’s worth, although I was miles apart from Bennett and Hatch in political ideology, I respected their traditional Republican positions. It’s from such fundamental differences that we grow and learn.
There was a certain statesmanship to guys like Hatch and Bennett, regardless of your political persuasion. They were savvy politicians, to be sure, but they were sincere in their conservatism. I spent a lot of time with both of them and we frequently had ideology sparring matches. But, they were always gentlemanly, always courteous and always passionate.
They were throwbacks to a time when politicians held more respect.
They were neither rancorous nor bombastic, although Hatch did take on a bit of an antagonist pose these last few years.
But, they were clearly old school and I always had the feeling that despite all the bluster and arrogance that comes with the territory of being an elected official, deep down inside somewhere they were more concerned with the welfare of the American people than in padding their own bank accounts or the wallets of the fat cat investors who give outrageously to political campaigns.
They were the guys in shiny suits and dull ties with wives in beehive updo hair styles and modest dresses.
They had bad haircuts and drove Plymouths.
Their kids attended private schools and held real jobs.
Now, of course, Armani has replaced J.C. Penney, stylists have replaced the neighborhood barber and trophy wives are de rigueur.
Instead of the diplomatic language and quaint customs of the House, Senate and White House, we have grunters and grumblers tweeting out monosyllabic threats and utter nonsense. The elements of truth that once were vital to legitimate campaign and leadership have been reduced to a few very fine grains of veracity and we are more liable to hear one of our Republican leaders describe an opponent as an SOB rather than “my friend across the aisle.”
The party has also become vindictive. If you disagree, you should be locked up, hung in the town square, have your lights punched out. It’s a good thing dueling was outlawed long ago, otherwise the steps of the nation’s capitol would be blood-stained.
No, this is no longer the party of Lincoln.
Not by any means.
The social conscience that was at the heart of the GOP’s anti-slavery stance has disappeared. Instead, Republican stalwarts are more liable to build walls, take steps to ruin your nation financially or condemn your religious beliefs than to embrace a burgeoning world community and its many differences.
When the change went down, the Republicans, who started out all touchy feely and into social advancement, swapped ideology with the Democrats, who, yes indeed, supported slavery and the Klan in the early days but evolved into the bastion of the fight for civil rights; took a firm, hard stance on building treasure instead of treasuring its nation. But, when the roots of modern politics were sewn, we still had a common goal.
Not now.
Of course, Democrats remain their own circus, an unpredictable, rowdy bunch more apt to roll in the mud cuss each other on the way to consensus. But, that’s the Democratic Party and, hopefully, it will remain so. The loss last year was shattering to some, still stings for the rest of us. But, it is not surprising. Remember, the Dems brought us Michael Dukakis, Jimmy Carter, Bernie Sanders, who may technically be independent, but in all other respects, is a solid Democrat.
But, I doubt the party will get all slick and pretty as it prepares for the 2018 mid-terms. They’ll wrestle around, duke it out and come out swinging at their opponents in unison this time.
The damage done to Republicans meanwhile, which has escalated dramatically in the last year, will result in a party that is DOA in the mid-terms as a result of self-inflicted wounds.
RIP, GOP.
You will be missed.
Sort of.
No bad days!
Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com
Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
What do you call someone who yearns for one part rule?
good article Ed,
the gop is going to be toast, and it will start happening next year.
The dems need some real leadership and there is no way in hell
I would vote for either berny or hillarious. It will be interesting
to see what Oprahs policies will be, but if they are anything like
bernies, I don’t think she would have a snowballs chance in hell.
the dungle trump,
never my stinking pile.
Anyone else here get the feeling that Ed is not a fan of the Republican Party?
@realife- We don’t know who Eddie is writing to and neither does he. LMAO
Oh yea. We’ll RIP “ Dam oh Craps “
Take that Gma Ed
Nowhere are prejudices more mistaken for truth, passion for reason and invective for documentation than in politics.
John Mason Brown
The GOP is alive and well, don’t be blinded by your prejudices Eddy Boy.
So sad to mischaracterize as you do.
Ed always leaves one thing out of his opinion pieces, REALITY!
“If you disagree, you should be locked up, hung in the town square, have your lights punched out.”
Ed, it took you that many words to show us just how a vociferous liberal really feels ? You took a topic and made it so those possibly in agreement must turn their back to you. Better to stand alone, than become part of the uncontrollable mob.
Ed you describe yourself so well:
“grunters and grumblers tweeting out monosyllabic threats and utter nonsense”.
Couldn’t have described you better myself!
Keep your powder dry. The enemy is not at the gates….They’re already inside.
Good article Ed, I totally agree, but I am not feeling to good about the democrats right now. Everyone is pushing Oprah for 2020, seems we should first concentrate on 2018 and waiting for Mueller to put Trump in jail. Then we can talk Oprah.
Hahahahaha! you too lack REALITY in your inane liberal dreams…Hahahahahaha! How do you ever fit all that stupid into one head?.. Keep it up! We like winning…And with sheep like you and special eddy, it’s going to be very easy.
You always tell me I’m stupid or insane and that I live in mommy’s basement, but your not even smart enough to realize when your getting trolled. If you don’t know what that means then google it (trolled) with 2 L’s. Your opinions mirror what Trump and his band of idiots say so much I often wonder if you even have your own opinion or if you just copy from pro trump Facebook post and Fox and Friends. Keep on waving your MAGA flag and as your idol self destructs, just remember that the liberals always have a place for you in our sanctuary cities right next to an evil family just looking for a better life for their children. You know the ones that commit voter fraud and fail to pay taxes, and make us good tax paying citizens pay for their children’s education and healthcare, as you Trump supporters like to say. Turn off the Fox News and read a book for once in your life, they are free at our library, I’ll even help you get a library card. Keep the great articles coming Ed, these Trump people need to be enlightened to what more than half of the voters from November already know.
Some of the time you actually make a little sense. But most of the time, like this article for example, you are bent on proliferating hatred. The Democratic party has a lot to offer, but has put all it’s efforts into trying to make what they don’t agree with into some kind of evil.
In the words of Thomas Jefferson;
Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just: that his justice cannot sleep forever.
Pundits made similar arrogant claims several years ago when Obama was in office. Such assumptions took the focus of the disfunction of the DNC and resulted in one of the most devestating losses in modern American politics. The RNC is changing but in reality that has been a historic constant for both parties. Neither is static. But if left leaning pundits don’t start focusing on the real problems in their own camp then I think we are in for another era of disfunctional lopsided federal politics.
I agree on missing the old statesmanship of Hatch and Bennett. Politics has gotten dirtier some how. But make no mistake that comes from right and left, not just one side. Sanders is a broken record of bitter antagonism as much as the purists yelling “RINO” from the other aisle.
We need these old men to retire though. Hatch, Sanders and their ilk had their time to influence our government. We need new blood who better represent our nation. We need fewer Biden’s and Clinton’s who think they have earned their turn and more candidates who come from the spirit and content of core America. And that means broad America, not just classic left or right caricatures. That is one of the primary lessons from the populist wave the left so perilously ignored while Trump exploited.