Voices in head reportedly prompt woman to steal car from St. George parking lot

St. George News stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 33-year-old was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a car from a parking lot in St. George because voices in her head reportedly told her to do so.

At approximately 8:41 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Wendy’s fast food restaurant located at 144 W. Brigham Rd., according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest.

A man reported that his silver Toyota Prius had been stolen from the parking lot, noting that his date had left her cellphone in the car and the two were able to track the cellphone to an area off Bloomington Drive, the report states.

After searching the area, officers located the stolen Toyota Prius and conducted a felony stop, according to the statement.

Police identified the driver as Jessica Nicole Spencer, of LaVerkin.

Spencer admitted to taking the car from the parking lot, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement, adding:

She explained that she walked up to the vehicle and the door was unlocked. She observed that the vehicle had a push button start so she started the vehicle and drove away in it. She stated that she heard voices in her head telling her to take the car and find her daughter.

Spencer was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Spencer of second-degree felony theft.

As this report publishes, Spencer remains in police custody on $10,000 bail pending trial.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

