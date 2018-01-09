Should Utah citizens face criminal charges for failing to assist in an emergency?

ST. GEORGE — A proposed bill planned for the 2018 Utah Legislative session would require Utah citizens to provide assistance to others in the event of a crime or other emergency.
The bill, entitled “Duty to Assist in an Emergency” and designated as HB 125 in the 2018 session, proposes to bring the penalty of law down upon those who fail to act or call for help for someone in need in cases where there is a reasonable and safe opportunity to assist.
Sponsored by Utah House Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Brian King, HB 125 would make it a class B misdemeanor if a bystander fails to take reasonable action to help an individual in peril.
If enacted, the bill would also amend provisions of the Good Samaritan Act to provide immunity from liability to a person who provides assistance in accordance with the requirements of the bill.
King, who reportedly worked with University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law professor Amos Guiora on issues related to bystander intervention prior to drafting the bill, was quoted by the university as saying his bill does not require anyone to take actions that would put themselves at risk or in danger to help another human being.
“We’re talking about addressing the most clear-cut and callous examples of indifference to other people in need,” King said, adding:
If a person sees a crime being committed, or sees someone in dire need of help, but that person intentionally chooses not to call for help, that may make them complicit. In those circumstances, I think it is appropriate to give our prosecutors tools to ensure there are consequences.
- Read full text of bill: Utah 2018 HB 125 – Duty to Assist in an Emergency
- Contact legislators
- Bill sponsor: Rep. Brian King
- Southern Utah Sens. Evan Vickers, Don Ipson, David Hinkins and Ralph Okerlund | Listing of all senators.
- Southern Utah Reps. Jon Stanard, Bradley Last, V. Lowry Snow, Walt Brooks, John Westwood, Merrill Nelson and Michael Noel | Listing of all members of the House of Representatives.
See all St. George News reports on Utah Legislature 2018 issues
6 Comments
No. Sorry,but you can not make a law to force somebody to be compassionate. This bill is as useless as a bill to outlaw stupid..If we could enforce that one , Brian King could be charged.
I worked at walmart in Washington county and the policy was that only a manager can call 911 and employees cannot touch anyone in distress. I always found that to be disheartening. I did not come across a situation where I had to choose between my job or someone’s life-but that’s an awful position to put in for those that have.
I understand walmart doesnt want lawsuits.
Customers would ask me to call the police for them. For example, they saw a dog in a hot car and I would tell them, I can’t call 911, but you can.
As a customer know that if you feel a situation needs police than please call them yourself.
Back to this law, the only reasons someone would not get someone help or report a crime is 1. Fear of a false report charge (does one really know enough of the situation to call) and 2. They are part of it. (Part of a society that has bleeding hearts for criminals and gives them more rights than law abiding citizens)
Headline says failing to assist in emergency. Then if you keep reading it also adds the “if the person sees a crime being committed….that person intentionally chooses not to call for help, that may make them complicit…”
What’s the purpose of this law?
Be careful what you are voting for. Read the whole bill
This is just another one of those useless bills that do nothing other than to get the author’s and the sponsor’s name in front of the public. Just more do nothing political garbage.
As someone pointed out, this is very like drafting a bill to make stupid illegal.
Maybe someone is trying to top the 500 bills they passed last year.
I would rather see more protection for good Samaritan against lawsuits that might be levied against them.