Luau to benefit family of late Pine View coach Kolei Maile

A benefit luau for the family of Kolei Maile (far right) is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2018 at Pine View High School

ST. GEORGE — Friends and colleagues are throwing a luau party in honor of Kolei Maile, the Pine View High School assistant football coach who died on Christmas Day.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Maile’s wife Nisi and their four children. It is scheduled for Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Pine View High School.

According to a previous report from St. George News, the offensive line coach felt sick during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and was subsequently hospitalized. Kidney and liver failure ultimately took his life on Dec. 25.

In addition to plenty of luau food, Monday’s benefit event will feature traditional Polynesian dances and music, organizers say.

“Come and feel the love and aloha spirit,” Tyson Rutz, also an assistant coach at Pine View, said. “Save the date and please come out and support the Maile family.”

Tickets, which range from $10-$20, may be purchased in advance or at the door.

Event details

What: Maile Family Benefit Luau.

When: Monday, Jan. 15, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North, St George.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students age 13-18 and $10 for children age 2-12. Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance at the Siva Pasefika website or by calling 435-668-7124 . For more information, email SivaPasefikaEvents@gmail.com .

