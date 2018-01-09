Southern Utah Art Guild announces winter art show winners, upcoming art workshop

This image shows the Southern Utah Art Guild's winter art show Best in Show winner "Misty Morning Sunrise" by Brandi Mostowy, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of the Southern Utah Art Guild, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild is pleased to announce the winners of its winter art show “Winter Blues,” which runs Mondays through Saturdays until Feb. 8 at the Red Cliff Gallery. The guild will also host an art workshop March 1-3 featuring instructor Russell Black.

Winter Blues

Winter Blues features 79 works of art from 31 Southern Utah artists. The show features contemporary art from all mediums, including all forms of 2-D and 3-D art. The show is a blend of small and large pieces. All the art is for sale.

Winners are as follows:

Best of Show – Brandi Mostowy for “Misty Morning Sunrise” – Oil.

First Place – Nancy Lamb for “Frozen Tricycle” – Watercolor.

Watercolor. Second Place – Gayla Folkman for “Warm Light Softens” – Oil.

Oil. Third Place – Robin Mueller for “Full Steam Ahead” – Photography.

Honorable mentions:

Ray Pittman for “Another Cold Night” – Oil.

Rebekah Tucker for “Winter Frost” – Acrylic.

Barbara Bengston for “Burgeoning” and “Diamond Back” – both Mixed Media.

Mel Scott for “Zion Snow” – Watercolor.

Mari Wittek for “Off Season” – Watercolor.

The judge for the show was Shirley Smith, head of the Color Country Camera Club and the January featured artist at Arrowhead Gallery.

The Red Cliff Gallery is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East in St. George.

Workshop

The Southern Utah Art Guild is hosting a workshop, “Design in Abstraction,” with instructor Russell Black.

The three-day workshop will be held March 1-3. The cost is $195 for Southern Utah Art Guild members and $230 for nonmembers. There is a $100 deposit due upon registering and the balance is due by Feb. 21. There is a minimum of 10 students for the workshop.

Registration can be done online.

Payments can be made at the Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E Tabernacle. Participants may also send their payments to:

Southern Utah Art Guild

PO Box 2421

St George, UT 84771

About the Southern Utah Art Guild

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote visual arts and artists in Southern Utah.

The guild also operates the Arrowhead Gallery in the Electric Theater Center.

For more information about the Southern Utah Art Guild, click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews