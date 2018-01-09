Assistance League of Southern Utah hosts annual benefit to support ‘Operation School Bell’

Photo by pinarlauridsen / iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Assistance League of Southern Utah will host its annual spring benefit dinner and auction Feb. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the SunRiver St. George Ballroom.

As part of the nonprofit organization’s fundraising efforts, the event will include a live auction, silent auction and opportunity drawings for many wonderful prizes. The ticket price is $65 per person, and all proceeds from this event will stay in Southern Utah and help fund “Operation School Bell.”

Operation School Bell provides financially disadvantaged children with new school clothing, shoes, books and supplies. It is through generous community support, donations and funding that Assistance League has been able to provide this program. Fundraising events like the annual dinner and auction are key elements of the organization’s resource development.

The evening will be celebrating nearly a decade of showing love to children in Southern Utah with entertainment provided by cellist Austin Lambert and singer Eric Dodge as well as a gourmet meal and more.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online.

Event details

What: Assistance League of Southern Utah Annual Spring Benefit.

When: Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 5-8 p.m.

Where: SunRiver St. George Ballroom, 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.

Cost: $65 per person.

Reservations: Online.

Additional information: Guests may bring their own adult beverage to the event.

