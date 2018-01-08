Rep. Chris Stewart launches ‘Valentines for Veterans’ card drive

Composite stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Congressman Chris Stewart is hosting a Valentine’s Day card drive to thank and honor our Utah veterans.

Utahns are invited to mail or drop off Valentine’s Day cards for veterans to Stewart’s Salt Lake City or St. George offices through Feb. 9. Stewart and his staff will deliver the cards in person to the Southern Utah Veteran’s Home in Ivin and the William J. Christofferson Veteran Home in Salt Lake City.

“As a former Air Force pilot, I know firsthand about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families,” Stewart said. “Sending a Valentine’s Day card is one small way for us to thank our nation’s heroes and let them know we care about them on the day we celebrate those we love.”

Valentine’s Day cards can be mailed or dropped off cards to either of the following of Stewart’s offices:

St. George office:

253 W. St. George Blvd., #100

St. George, UT 84770

Salt Lake City office:

420 E. South Temple #390

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

