Region high school students team up with Southern Utah University for combined choir concert

Music students at Southern Utah University perform, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University department of music is opening its doors to choir students from around the region at the “SUU High School Honor Choir Concert” Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater.

The afternoon performance promises lively numbers, a wide variety of music and an opportunity to support local high school music students. Admission is free and open to the public.

This select group of talented high school performers will work with SUU’s music professors and students in a two-day experience that culminates in a combined concert under the direction of Krystal McCoy, assistant professor and director of choral activities.

“This High School Honor Choir provides an opportunity for prospective students to engage with current students on campus and in the Heritage Center Theater,” McCoy said. “I hope the students will create connections at Southern Utah University and feel a sense of belonging while singing together.”

Macey Naumann, a current SUU choral education student, said she enjoyed interacting with the high school students and experiencing SUU “though their eyes.”

“It will be great to perform with the students in a more formal setting,” Naumann said. “We have done master classes and workshops in the past, but there’s nothing quite like performing together in a concert.”

