Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits remote part of Piute County

Written by Mori Kessler
January 8, 2018
Seismograph, 3D rendering | Image by Petrovich, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A minor earthquake hit a remote spot of Puite County Monday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.5 magnitude earthquake 13 mile northeast of Beaver in a mountainous area north of the Manderfield reservoir.

Earthquakes over a magnitude of 3 can be felt and generally result in minor damage, according to the USGS. However, as of 4:50 p.m., the Piute County and Beaver County sheriff’s office said there hadn’t been any calls reporting damage or injuries.

A secondary quake occurred nearby as 3:44 p.m., according the USGS, but only registered as a magnitude 1 incident.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply