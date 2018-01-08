Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits remote part of Piute County

Seismograph, 3D rendering | Image by Petrovich, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A minor earthquake hit a remote spot of Puite County Monday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.5 magnitude earthquake 13 mile northeast of Beaver in a mountainous area north of the Manderfield reservoir.

Earthquakes over a magnitude of 3 can be felt and generally result in minor damage, according to the USGS. However, as of 4:50 p.m., the Piute County and Beaver County sheriff’s office said there hadn’t been any calls reporting damage or injuries.

A secondary quake occurred nearby as 3:44 p.m., according the USGS, but only registered as a magnitude 1 incident.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.