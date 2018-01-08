Discovery of 20 pounds of marijuana earns Mesquite man a trip to jail

This file photo shows police escorts from Mesquite Police Department on Interstate 15 near St. George, Utah, Jan. 20, 2016 | Photo by Michael Durrant, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The discovery of a large amount of marijuana at a Mesquite, Nevada, home led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man last week.

Around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, a Mesquite Police officer was conducting a home inspection for a drug court participant when he discovered what appeared to a large amount of marijuana that had been hidden inside, according to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department.

After additional officers were called in and a search warrant obtained, detectives entered the home and found an estimated 20 pounds worth of marijuana and edible candies that were packaged to sell.

Police determined the drugs did not belong to the drug court participant, but rather Saul Garcia-Sandoval, of Mesquite, who also lived at the home.

Garcia-Sandoval was safely taken into custody and taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. He was charged with eight felony offenses related to drug possession and drug possession with an intent to sell.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

