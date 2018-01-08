Feb. 13, 1926 — Jan. 6, 2018

Maxine Holt Greene, age 91, returned home to her Heavenly Father, on Jan. 6, 2018, after a brief fight with pneumonia. Maxine was sure to have been greeted there by the love of her life, her husband, Roy Alwin Greene. What a sweet reunion after 25 years apart.

Maxine was born Feb. 13, 1926, to Joseph and Mary Estella Holt in Enterprise. She was one of 11 children. After graduating from high school, Maxine attended college classes at Brigham Young University, then returned home to teach at Enterprise High School.

In 1959, while working at Safeway, she met her sweetheart and they were married on Aug. 2, 1959, then sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1962. They were blessed with three children. After raising her children she worked at First Security Bank until her retirement.

Maxine gave of her time, efforts and heart to all of her family and friends. She will be remembered and missed for her generosity and unconditional love. There was always a place at her table and in her heart for everyone. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities over the years. Maxine volunteered and loved working at the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers in St. George.

Maxine is survived by her children: Rae (Dan) Catlin, Steve (Kelly) Greene, and Tom (Becky) Greene, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her sister, Laverde Roberds.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Bloomington Hills 1st Ward Chapel, 1130 E. Brigham Road, St. George.

A visitation will be held prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the church.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. (weather permitting) at the Holt Family Cemetery, Enterprise.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.