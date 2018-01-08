May 31, 1922 — Jan. 5, 2018

Deveen Cluff Pulsipher, 95, passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. She was born on May 31, 1922, to George Leo and Clara Sheffer Cluff in Cedarview, Utah. She married Brent L. Pulsipher, Sept. 2, 1953. They were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 17, 1961.

Deveen was a talented artist and seamstress and could do any craft she set her mind to. She could not sit without her hands being busy making beautiful gifts and treasures for family and friends. She loved telling stories of her family’s adventures while growing up. She loved her family and learning what others endured to make it possible that she had the teachings of the gospel.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the St. George LDS Temple along with her husband, Brent for five years.

Deveen is survived by a daughter, Janice; stepchildren: Brent Lee (Donna), Connie Jean (Thomas), Ronald (Linda); younger sister, Lerleen Lund; younger brother, Gerald L. (Florence) Cluff; 25 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Brent; daughters: Normadean Cammeron and Rondalyn (Garn) Ingram; son, Bruce; step-daughter, Linda (Gary) Wilmott; brothers: George Vance, Clarence, Orson LeRoy and Ira K; sisters: Vella and Delsa; her parents, and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hurricane LDS 4th Ward Chapel, 658 W. 1500 South, Hurricane.

A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Panaca Cemetery, Panaca, Nevada.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

