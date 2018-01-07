New resources available for cellphone challenged areas in Iron County

Written by Ric Wayman
January 7, 2018
Image courtesy of Iron County Emergency Management, St. George News

IRON COUNTY — Iron County commissioners, concerned with the lack of cellphone coverage at the Iron County shooting range and in Cedar Canyon along state Route 14, have come up with a solution.

Image courtesy of Iron County Emergency Management, St. George News

Emergency satellite phones have been placed at the Iron County Shooting Range and at Woods Ranch in Cedar Canyon. These phones offer emergency communications between the caller and Iron County’s Emergency Services Dispatch Center.

“Emergency communication at the Shooting Range and Woods Ranch recreation areas has been a primary concern of the Iron County Outdoor Recreation department,” Director of Tourism Maria Twitchell said. “We are thrilled to have this fantastic resource with our Emergency Management Coordinator, John Higley, who has been instrumental in acquiring the much-needed funding for the emergency phones, as well as supervising their installation. While we hope there is never a need for the phones, it’s an assurance to our citizens that the health and safety for those that recreate at our county parks is our top priority.”

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is very excited about the addition of these satellite phones in these remote locations,” Iron County Sheriff Mark Gower said. “This will help all emergency services in Iron County to rapidly respond to emergencies where there is little or no cell phone coverage.”

“The phones are simple to use,” Higley said. “One need only open the call box and follow the 4-step instructions. These are a unique and valuable asset to the County, and we hope that individuals will recognize their value and help us maintain and protect them so if and when they are needed, they can serve members of and visitors to our great community in times of need.”

Image courtesy of Iron County Emergency Management, St. George News

1 Comment

  • ScanMeister January 7, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    If you are not a Ham Radio operator this is a great option.

