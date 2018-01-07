Public comment sought on Beaver Dam, Ariz., street improvement project

Stock images | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management Arizona Strip Field Office is inviting the public to comment on an application from Mohave County to amend a right-of-way in an effort to widen Front Street, a road along the Virgin Acres subdivision in unincorporated Beaver Dam, Arizona.

The BLM has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze any potential impacts from approving the amendment. The public comment period ends Feb. 3.

A copy of the environmental assessment is available on the BLM’s National Environmental Policy Act website. A hardcopy of the assessment may be obtained at the Arizona Strip Field Office or by contacting Amber Hughes at 435-688-2388.

Comments can be emailed to blm_az_asdo_comments@blm.gov or mailed to the Arizona Strip Field Office located at 345 E. Riverside Dr., St. George, Utah, 84790. Please include “Front Street EA” in the subject. Comments can also be faxed to 435-688-3258.

Before including an address, phone number, e-mail or other personal identifying information in any comment, please note that the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be requested but cannot be guaranteed.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews